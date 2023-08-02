Shraddha Kapoor has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor took to her Instagram handle to share glamorous pictures of her in a collared red shirt. The Bollywood actor looks glamorous in her wet hair look. Shraddha accessorised the look with gold earrings. Her kohled eye makeup and nude lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her style. "Itne din post naa karne pe kya saza milti hai??? [sic]," Shraddha Kapoor wrote in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Chandu Champion: Shraddha Kapoor To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama: Reports.

Check Shraddha Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

