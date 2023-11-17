The bold and beautiful Shweta Sharda is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023. For the swimsuit round, the beauty queen strut the runway in a gold metallic swimsuit with plunging neckline. She let her lustrous tresses down and completed her look with chic makeup, loop earrings and hit the ramp in stilettoes. She set the stage on fire at the preliminary competition of the 72nd Miss Universe. Check out Shweta’s video below from the swimsuit round: Miss Universe 2023: India’s Shweta Sharda Looks Poised and Powerful in National Costume Show, View Pics and Video of Beauty Queen From Preliminary Competition 2023.

Shweta Sharda At Miss Universe 2023 Preliminary Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

