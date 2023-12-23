Actress Sobhita Dhulipala delighted fans with stunning photos on Saturday morning. She wore a lovely grey and maroon cotton saree with golden borders, paired with a matching blouse featuring a deep tie-up back. Sobhita captivated hearts with her kohl-rimmed eyes and a forehead bindi, showcasing her charming South Indian allure. Lounging on the morning dew-covered grass, she exuded a rustic charm. See the photos below! Ponniyin Selvan 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares BTS Moments From the Sets of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus (View Pics).

Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

