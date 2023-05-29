Soha Ali Khan is having a gala time chilling in Maldives and is constantly updating fans about her whereabouts. Now, the actress shared a video online that sees her in pink bikini walking hand-in-hand on a beach with hubby dearest Kunal Kemmu. "You and me and vitamin (sea emoji)," she captioned the stunning clip. Check it out. Sex in Swimming Pool Dos & Don'ts: From STIs to Pregnancy Risk, Few Things to Keep in Mind If You Plan on Getting Frisky Underwater.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)