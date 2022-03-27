Sonakshi Sinha is always giving fashion goals. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent outing. She was seen wearing an all-black pantsuit in these pictures. She added big hoop earrings and golden rings to accessories her look. She let her hair down in curls with minimal makeup, smokey eyes and wore black heels to complete the look.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

