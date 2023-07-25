Sonam Bajwa has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a full-sleeved beige salwar suit. The Punjabi actor accesorised the look with statement earrings and a ring. Her relaxed open-hair look styled by Harry Bajwa serves major hairstyle goals. She styled the look with brown juttis. The actor looks absolutely elegant in the ethnic outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Sonam's subtle make-up look added a glam quotient to her style. Sonam Bajwa Oozes Grace in Embellished Salwar Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actor Shares Gorgeous Pics on Insta.

Check Sonam Bajwa's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)