Is it hot in here or is it Sonam Bajwa's latest picture? Most probably its Bajwa's recent shower picture in red backless dress that's the real reason behind the temperature change. Punjabi heartthrob Sonal Bajwa's latest Instagram pictures are currently the talk of the town. With her red dress, the actress added bold red lip shade for her look and ditched accessories and that's it. Needless to say, the pictures are now setting fire to social media and have left the actress’ fans gasping for breath. Check out the comments, we are sure you won't be bored out. Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa Give a Fun Twist to Their Pawri Ho Ri Hai Video -WATCH.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)