Last night, Dior Mumbai Show was a LIT affair with many popular faces from the industry making their presence felt at the fashion event. However, the highlight of the gala event was Rekha in a Kanjeevaram saree, who looked super gorgeous in the six-yards. Now, a video from the Doir show has surfaced online that sees Sonam Kapoor complimenting Rekha while the duo pose for the shutterbugs. Sonam for the event had worn a pink couture with heavy jewellery. Celebs at Dior Mumbai Show: Sonam Kapoor, Maisie Williams, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Other Celebrities Attend The Fashion Event in Style (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor Compliments Rekha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

