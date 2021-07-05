The only fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is the new cover girl for Vogue India's July 2021 issue. The diva, as usual, is serving some ultra-glam looks and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her. There's coat, glitter, haute couture, and more. Sonam is literally killing it!!!

Fashion Goddess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

We Are Speechless!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Classic and Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Oh My My!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Is She From This Planet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)