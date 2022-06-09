Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday today (June 9). The actress took to Instagram and dropped some of her royal pictures in a gorgeous outfit. While sharing the pics, she wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful. Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity." Sonam Kapoor Birthday: She's a Fashion Connoisseur With a Penchant for Timeless Fashion.

