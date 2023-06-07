Suga of BTS has shared the deets of his new look from Japan. The K-Pop star took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his new hairstyle. Suga posted a selfie video where he is seen showing his new look. Suga looks stylish as ever in his new avatar. The Instagram post of the K-Pop star is giving major hairstyle goals. BTS’ Suga Drops Compellingly Spine Tingling ‘Agust D D-DAY Glitch Film’ As His Solo Debut Draws Closer! (Watch Video).

Check Suga's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

