Sunny Leone’s wardrobe is one we want to steal off. The actress never fails to impress with her impeccable sartorial choices and unique style. In her latest appearance, Sunny serves ethnic glam in a breathtaking dusty gold and grey lehenga. The stunning ensemble features intricate embroidery, threadwork, and tassels. She takes things a notch higher with a traditional choker necklace, matching earrings, and a multi-coloured bracelet. For her makeup, she opts for vibrant pink tones swiped onto her eyes, lips, and cheeks. Her luscious locks cascading down her shoulders complete the elegant look with finesse. View Sunny Leone’s pictures below. Sunny Leone Dazzles in Shimmery Black Skirt and Jacket, Actress Lights Up the Screen in Chic Ensemble (Watch Video).

Sunny Leone Serves Ethnic Glam in Stunning Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)