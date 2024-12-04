Sunny Leone is a true fashion icon and trendsetter! The actress is constantly grabbing headlines with her unique style picks and impeccable fashion sense. In her latest appearance, Sunny dazzles in a shimmery black skirt and top paired with a stylish black top. The ensemble comprises a mini skirt and jacket adorned in sequins and a solid black top. She completes the look with chic boots, a chunky glittery necklace, rings, and stud earrings. Her flawless makeup, featuring a vibrant red lipstick, intense smokey eyes, and a hint of highlighter on her cheeks, perfectly enhances her features and complements the outfit. Her luscious left-loose locks finish the glamorous look with finesse. Sunny Leone Serves Glamour in a Sequinned Green Gown Paired With a Statement-Making Tweed Jacket (View Pictures).

Sunny Leone Dazzles in Shimmery Black Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

