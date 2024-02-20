Actress Sunny Leone graced an event in Kozhikode, Kerala, donning a traditional Kasavu saree. The gold and white ensemble was beautifully paired with intricate jewelry, featuring bangles, a layered necklace, dangling earrings, and a kamarbandh. Her flawless makeup, boasting a radiant base, red blush, and a nude pink glossy lipstick, complemented her attire seamlessly. Completing her traditional look, her hair was elegantly styled into neat braids, adorned with fragrant jasmine flowers. Sunny Leone Flaunts her Desi Elegance in Stunning Blue Lehenga (View Pics).

View Sunny Leone Rocking the Kasavu Saree Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

