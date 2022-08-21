Surbhi Jyoti is having a great time in the Maldives and her Instagram serves proof. As the Television actress dropped a few sexy pics online that see her running, posing and getting all wet amidst the Maldivian blue sea. The photos see her wearing a pink and blue coloured bikini and glares. Not to miss, her toned body. Surbhi Jyoti Amps Up The Minimal Fashion Quotient As She Teams Up Stylish Pink Crop Top With White Denim Shorts, See Latest Pic.

Surbhi Jyoti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

