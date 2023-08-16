Surbhi Jyoti has shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media. The Qubool Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless shimmery dress with a white furry design on the neckline. The TV actor accessorised the look with diamond-embedded drop earrings. Surbhi styled her long hair in soft waves and opted for a glam makeup look with kohled eyes and a nude lipstick shade. She styled the look with silver strappy block heels. "Hola ! [sic]," Surbhi Jyoti captioned the stunning Instagram post. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spells Glam in Shimmery Halterneck Dress, K-Pop Idol Drops Stunning Pics From New York Concert.

Here's Surbhi Jyoti's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

