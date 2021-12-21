As Surbhi Jyoti is having a gala time in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, the Qubool Hai actress took to social media to share her pictures and dazzled bright in the winters of the North Indian state. Her all-black ensemble teamed with colourful scarf gave her an exclusive look as she stood out magnificently in the fresh morning amidst the garden. No doubt, she raised the temperature of the holy city with her exquisite style and gorgeous vogue.

Take a Look at Surbhi Jyoti's Pictures in Black Attire from Rishikesh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

One More FTW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)