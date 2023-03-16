Sydney Sweeney’s photoshoot for a swimwear collection has grabbed everyone’s attention. It is chic, sexy and oozing oodles of oomph. For the photoshoot, the actress has donned a varied range of bikini outfits. It includes custom kiss print one-piece, white bikini with baby ruffle details, key lime bikini with intricate embroidery and more. These are indeed the sexiest collections and Sydney has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling avatar. Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Curvy Body in Sexy Lingerie and the Clicks are Just Too Hot to Handle (View Pics).

Sydney Sweeney Swimwear Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Custom Kiss Print One-Piece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

White Bikini With Baby Ruffle Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

Key Lime Bikini With Intricate Embroidery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

The Bold And Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)