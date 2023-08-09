Tara Sutaria has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Marjaavaan actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a shimmery black saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Bollywood actress opted for a glam makeup look with contoured cheeks, nude lipstick and a black bindi. Tara styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra. She accessorised the look with diamond studded earrings and rings. "In my favourite.. A sari Celebrating art, literature, music and the good things in life in magical Bhutan.. [sic]," Tara Sutaria added in the caption of the post. Sutaria Looks Vision in White, Check Marjaavaan Actor's Dubai Style.

Check Tara Sutaria's Style Here:

