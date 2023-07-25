Tara Sutaria is on a Dubai vacation. The Marjaavaan actor took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her in all-white attires. In one of the looks, Tara is seen in a white one-shoulder maxi dress and matching heels. She styled her hair in a low bun and is seen carrying a white clutch. In another look, Tara is seen in a sleeveless white crop top paired with wide white trousers. She styled the look with black shades and is seen carrying a black mini bag. The actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her relaxed open hair look. Tara Sutaria Enjoys Monsoon in Style, Reads Book With Hot Cup of Tea While Watching Rain (See Pic).

