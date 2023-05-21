Uorfi Javed is back with another stunner and this time the theme is butterflies. The star was seen attending an event while wearing a beautiful lavender colour full-sleeved bodysuit with matching stockings. The front of the suit had a big butterfly exposing her torso and boobs, while another butterfly outlined the bottom of the suit. She opted for a slicked back bun with a few strands held in place across her forehead. Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-nude, Covers Her B**bs with One Hand and Cuts Long Purple Pearl Hair Strings in New Video.

View Uorfi's Outfit Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

