Indian television actress Urfi Javed has turned into a hot topic of discussion since the 24-year-old participated in the Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi is particularly in the news for her over-the-top dressing style. While fans applaud Urfi for experimenting with her outfits, there is no dearth of criticism. But that’s now what we are here for. We aren’t discussing Urfi Javed’s fashion sense or quirky outfits but something closer to the young starlet’s heart – her hot feather tattoo!

Urfi has flaunted her sexy body art on many occasions on Instagram. And today, we are going to look at some of the hottest pics of sultry Urfi that puts her feather tattoo in focus.

1. Caption It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

2. GORGEOUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

3. Saree Not Sorry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

4. She Loves This Combination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

5. The (In)Famous Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

6. Saree Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)