Urfi Javed is no doubt the new sensation in the tinsel town who has been flashing bold looks back-to-back. A scroll through her Instagram and you'll just see daring styles, and today was no different. As the Bigg Boss OTT girl was seen flaunting yet another hot attire. This time, she opted for a one-shoulder latex outfit with matching bottoms. A decent OOTD.

Urfi Javed Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

