Urfi Javed is known for controversial statements and bold dressing sense on social media. She recently posed topless in a recent picture captioning a post as 'shameless but pretty'. Splitsvilla X4 Teaser: Urfi Javed Among 10 Girls and 10 Boys in This Reality Show Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

