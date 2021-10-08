Internet sensation Urfi Javed is excited about her birthday as this year she is going to turn 25! Big day. And while she is waiting for the birthday date to arrive, the starlet decided to play a little dress up. The ex Bigg Boss OTT put on a busty display in a colourful sleeveless tunic dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit and adorned with lots and lots of concha seashells. Urfi paired a pink dupatta, but it does very little to stop the skin show. With her latest post, Urfi Javed reaffirms her bombshell status. Urfi Javed and Her Hot Feather Tattoo: 6 Times When Bold and Bindass Babe Flaunted Her Sexy Body Art in Style (View Photos).

View Pics of Urfi Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)