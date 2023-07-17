Varun Dhawan has come a long way in Bollywood. The actor has made a special place in everyone's heart with his performances and sweet smile! Be his formal look or his casual style, we simply love his dressing sense. Recently, during his Bawaal promotion, the actor opted for a blue-sky printed casual shirt and paired it with blue denim. The actor captioned it as, "Baarish ke din." Bawaal: Varun Dhawan Looks Dashing and Cool in This First Look From Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Janhvi Kapoor (View Pics).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Cool and Casual Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)