The cast of Avatar: The Way of Water aka Avatar 2 recently attended the film’s premiere in London. Zoe Saldana, who essays the character Neytiri, dazzled in a sequined corset dress for the event. She oozed sheer glamour in Alexander McQueen outfit. It features ‘jet embroidered straps, bone detailing and sequin bluebell embroideries on a black skeletal tulle base’. With minimal makeup, jewels and hairdo, Zoe looked stunning for the world premiere of her upcoming film. Avatar The Way of Water Trailer: Sam Worthington-Zoe Saldana Fight Against an Ancient Threat in James Cameron’s Upcoming Sci-Fi (Watch Video).

Zoe Saldana In Alexander McQueen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)