Every year, the Ambubachi Mela is held in the Kamakhya Temple, and it is thought that at this time, the Goddess Maa Kamakhya has her yearly menstrual cycle. As the celebrations for Ambubachi Mela began at Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple, a sizable crowd of pilgrims flocked there to pray to Goddess Kamakhya. The main door of the temple was shut for three days and three nights after Pravritti was conducted for the Ambubachi Mela this year at 2:30 am on June 23. The Nivritti for the Ambubachi Mela will take place on June 26. After Nivritti, all ceremonies and pujas will be carried out. Ambubachi Mela 2023: 4-day-long Fest to Commence in Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple on June 22.

Watch Video From Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple:

Assam | A large number of pilgrims thronged the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya as the annual Ambubachi Mela started at the historic temple. Today the doors of the temple reopened after being closed for three days. The Ambubachi Mela's Nivritti is… pic.twitter.com/9d2jmuaaq8 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)