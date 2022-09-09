Andheri Cha Raja is well-known for fulfilling the wishes of the devotees. Situated in Azad Nagar, the prominent Ganpati idol doesn't appear in a very tall size. However, it's carnival-like celebrations make it famous among the devotees. While all other Ganpati idols are immersed in water on Anant Chaturdashi, that is on September 9, Friday, Andhericha Raja is immersed on Sankashti Chaturthi, that will be observed on September 13, Tuesday. The small version of the pooja idol is immersed on Anant Chaturdashi as well. Meanwhile, big or small, Ganesh Visarjan celebrations hold an integral part during Ganeshotsav. So, participate in the festive-day celebrations with online streaming details and live darshan of the iconic ganpati idol on Anant Chaturdashi. Watch the video to witness Andhericha Raja 2022 live Ganpati Visarjan below. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Ganpati Visarjan Live Streaming Online: Watch Telecast From Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Anant Chaturdashi

Andheri Cha Raja 2022 Live Ganpati Visarjan

