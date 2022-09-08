Ganeshotsav 2022 is coming to an end and the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is celebrated as Anant Chaturdashi, which will be observed on September 9. This 10-day festival falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. It is observed on the 14th day of the lunar fortnight that falls 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi and is the last day for Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, as Ganpati Bappa is believed to return to Kailash Parvat to his parents, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, on this day after blessing the devotees and taking all their difficulties away. To celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2022 with your friends, we at LatestLY have curated some wishes and messages that you can share as WhatsApp status, HD images, wallpapers and SMS. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Date: When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Know About the Shubh Muhurat Tithi, Puja Timings and Significance of Ganeshotsav’s Last Day

Ganesh Visarjan or the immersion of Ganesha idols at the culmination of Ganeshotsav festivities is celebrated on a large scale on Anant Chaturdashi. Big processions are carried out for the immersions in different parts of India and traditional puja is performed by the devotees to give a proper sendoff to Lord Ganesha on this day. This is accompanied by singing and dancing with the hope of Ganpati Bappa’s arrival the following year. Celebrate this grand occasion with all your loved ones by sending them these wishes and messages on Anant Chaturdashi 2022. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Messages & Funny Slogans: Ganpati Bappa Morya Images, WhatsApp Status, DPs, Quotes & Lord Ganesha Chants To Send on Immersion Day

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi. May Lord Ganesha Bless You With Good Health, Wealth, Happiness, Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Ganpati Bappa, May You Achieve Success in All Your Endeavours and May Lord Vishnu Shower You With Eternal Happiness. A Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Family.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022!

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Best Wishes to You and Your Dear Ones.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, Pray to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace and Happiness in the World. May There Be No Sorrow or Agony—A Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages

Happy Anant Chaturdashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anant Chaturdashi Is Dedicated to Ananta or the Eternal Form of Lord Vishnu. May Lord Ananta Bless You With Lasting Peace and Happiness.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages To Share on the Last Day of Ganeshotsav

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated to pay our respects to the physical and formless manifestation of Lord Ganesha. This day is also called Anant Chaudas and various rituals are performed to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Wishing you all a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022!

