Modern-day Andhra Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, when the state was amalgamated with Telugu-speaking regions of Hyderabad to form the seventh-largest state of the country by area. In fact, Andhra Pradesh was the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis in 1953. As you celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, send wishes, greetings, Facebook quotes & SMS to your friends and family. Download Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation day 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free online. Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Occasion.

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 Photos

Happy Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 Posters

Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Slogans

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)