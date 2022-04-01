April Fools’ Day or All Fools Day on April 1 is a day when people try out their creativity to trick their friends, family members, and dear ones. The date is celebrated by sharing hilarious jokes, puns, memes, hoaxes, and amusing messages. Some people also plan pranks with their loved ones. Pranksters often unmask their joke by yelling a loud and proud, April Fools’! after fooling their victim. To enjoy the day, we have compiled HD images with amazing jokes, puns, SMS, sarcastic quotes, sayings, and texts. April Fools' Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Too Lazy for Physical Pranks? Hilarious Posts to Take a Dig at Your BFFs That is Guaranteed to End With LOLs on April 1st!

Happy April Fools' Day 2022!

April Fools' Day 2022 Jokes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: April Fools' Day 2022. " A Fool Flatters Himself, a Wise Man Flatters the Fool'' - Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

April Fools' Day 2022 Messages

April Fools' Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Happy April Fool's Day 2022. "We Fool Ourselves so Much We Could Do it For a Living" - Stephen King

April Fools' Day 2022 WhatsApp SMS

April Fools' Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

April Fools' Day Joke Reads: April Fool's Day 2022. It is Better to Keep Your Mouth Shut and Let People Think You are a Foolish Person Than to Open it and Remove All Doubt.

April Fools' Day 2022 Jokes

April Fools' Day 2022 Puns (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Let Us Make it the Happiest April Fool’s Day by Playing the Best of the Pranks and Cracking the Most Hilarious Jokes. Wishing a Very Happy And Funny April Fool’s Day to You.

April Fools' Day 2022 Puns

April Fools' Day 2022 Jokes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: You are a Smart, Good Looking, Amazing, Charming And Intelligent Person I Have Ever Seen. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)