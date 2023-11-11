The city of Lord Ram witnessed the celebration of the seventh Deepotsav under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath's government in Ayodhya on Saturday, November 11. The Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023, celebrated on a grand scale, set a new Guinness World record with over 22.23 lakh diyas lit up during the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebration. As per news agency ANI, the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023 celebration in Uttar Pradesh set a new Guinness World record for lighting over 22.23 lakh diyas as part of Diwali 2023 festival. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: CM Yogi Adityanath Participates in Rajabhishek, Sets the Stage for Festivities (Watch Video).

Over 22 Lakh Diyas Lit Up during Ayodhya Deepotsav

Ayodhya 'Deepotsav' sets new Guinness World record with over 22.23 lakh diyas lit up. pic.twitter.com/Zv4KSHmCvQ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Ayodhya Deepotsav Celebrations

A new record being set. Ayodhya Deepotsav lights more than 22 lakh diyas on the eve of Diwali 2023. Ayodhya is welcoming Raja Ram. Can't wait for 22nd January'24 now😍#UtsavPradeshUttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/hdepUEwP9u — vintage tipu sir_ 53.78_ (@onetiponehand_) November 11, 2023

New Guinness World Record Created

Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)