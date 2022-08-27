Bail Pola 2022 Messages & Quotes: Festive Greetings, WhatsApp Wishes & HD Images to Send on Pithori Amavasya

Bail Pola is the auspicious cow festival that is celebrated in Maharashtra to express gratitude to the bull and cow who play a major role in farming activities. Bail Pola or Pithori Amavasya falls in Shravan month when farmers acknowledge the importance of the cattle in farming by decorating them and holding a special procession for bulls and oxen. As you celebrate Baila Pola 2022 on August 27, Saturday, send these Bail Pola 2022 messages, Happy Bail Pola quotes, Pithori Amavasya images, Bail Pola 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages to your friends and family. Forward these festive greetings, WhatsApp wishes & HD images on Bail Pola 2022.

