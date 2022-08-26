Bail Pola is observed on the day of Pithori Amavasya of the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Bail Pola 2022 will be observed on August 27, Saturday. Bail Pola is a thanksgiving festival celebrated by farmers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen, who are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities. On this day, people don’t work with their bulls on the farm and it is a school holiday in rural parts of Maharashtra. As you celebrate Bail Pola 2022, we at LatestLY have curated WhatsApp status messages, Bail Pola 2022 images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this important day. Bail Pola 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Pithori Amavasya? Know Significance, Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat of The Auspicious Cow Festival.

In villages, the houses are decorated with rangolis and toran on top of doors. Puja thalis are prepared with kumkum, water and sweets. The cattle are taken out for procession and once they return, they are formally greeted by family members with an earthen lamp with ghee for puja and aarti. On the next day, children decorate wooden bulls with beads and flowers. Here are messages that you can download and send to friends and family to wish them on Bail Pola 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

As this festival is all about the bulls, they are prepared for the day by mashing and massaging with oil. They are decorated with shawls, bells and flowers, their horns are coloured and they get new reins and ropes. They are walked in procession to the village field accompanied by music and dancing. The old bullock is made to break a toran, a rope of mango leaves stretched between two posts, and is followed by all other cattle in the field. You can download these messages and send them to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Bail Pola 2022!

