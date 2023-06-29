Bakrid 2023, also known as Eid al-Adha, falls on June 29. Bakrid is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims globally. The community celebrates the festival with great fervour and joy. The festival is also known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice'. Here are wishes, greetings and messages to share during Bakrid 2023. Send these wishes to your friends, families and loved ones to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2023. Download these free HD wallpapers, greetings and wishes to share on Bakrid 2023. Bakrid 2023 Messages & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Adha Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Important Islamic Festival.

Bakrid 2023 HD Wallpaper:

Bakrid 2023 Wallpaper (File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Greetings:

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Wishes:

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

Eid al-Adha Wishes:

Happy Eid al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

Eid al-Adha 2023 Greetings:

Eid-al-Adha Wishes (File Image)

Bakrid Wishes and Shayari in Urdu, Hindi: Greetings, Messages, Poetry to Wish ‘Eid al-Adha Mubarak’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)