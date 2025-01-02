Balika Din is celebrated in India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm every year. Balika Din is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a pioneer of women’s education and empowerment in India. Balika Din 2025 falls on Friday, January 3. It is also known as Mahila Shikshan Din. In 1848, Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule started the first school for girls in Pune, Maharashtra, at a time when education for women was not considered important in the country. The school was started at Tatyasaheb Bhide’s residence, Bhide Wada. This broke the societal norms and paved the way for women’s education in India. In honour of Savitribai Phule, the country celebrates Savitribai Phule Jayanti, also known as Balika Din, every year. Here’s all you need to know about the day. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About Mahila Shikshan Din That Marks the Birth Anniversary of India’s First Female Teacher.

Balika Din 2025 Date

Balika Din 2025 falls on Friday, January 3.

Balika Din History

Savitribai Phule was married to her husband Jyotirao Phule when she was around 9 or 10 years old, and he was 13 years old. She worked towards empowering women and girls, which paved the way for women’s education in the country. She was the first female teacher in the country. She is also known for the efforts she made to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment towards people based on their gender and caste. Since she worked for the welfare of women and girls, the country remembers her efforts and contributions by assigning Savitribai Phule Jayanti as Balika Din and Mahila Shikshan Din.

Balika Din Significance

Balika Din is very significant as it not only honours Savitribai Phule, it also raises awareness about the issues faced by women and girls in the country. The day also promotes gender equality and highlights the challenges and horrors that women and girls often go through. It reminds us to treat women equally and nurture, protect, uplift, and empower the girl child. It also promotes girls right to education, their fundamental rights, and the well-being of girls around the world. Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025 Messages and Mahila Shikshan Din HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Savitribai Phule With Quotes and Wallpapers.

Balika Din honours Savitribai Phule’s efforts to promote equality and education. It reminds us to support the rights and progress of girls and women in society.

