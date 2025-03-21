India has 28 states and 8 union territories, and it celebrates their formation days with utmost joy and enthusiasm. March 22 marks the formation day of the state of Bihar, known as Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day. Bihar Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday. Biharis living in the state or any part of the world look forward to this day and celebrate it enthusiastically. From relishing authentic Bihari cuisine to remembering the historical figures from the state who made Bihar proud, there are many ways to observe the day. One of the ways is exchanging lovely Bihar Diwas wishes and images with family or with your Bihari friends, colleagues or even neighbours. Here’s a collection of Bihar Diwas 2025 wishes in Hindi, Bihar Diwas images in Hindi, Bihar Diwas 2025 quotes and messages in Hindi to download and share on March 22.

Bihar Diwas 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Diwas Wishes (File Image)

Bihar Diwas 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Bihar Diwas Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)