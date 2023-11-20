Bill Gates, Former CEO of Microsoft, shared a post on Instagram about the "hidden history of Brussels's sewage system and the role of wastewater in global health. His post included a video showing him entering the Brussels sewer system. Bill Gates went 30-feet underground sewer with rates inside. The video said he experienced it all at "Brussel's Sewer System, documenting the history of the city's waterways system." It got dumped in the 1800s into the city's Senne River, causing a cholera epidemic. The scientists test wastewater for COVID, polio, and other disease, to help prevent future pandemics. The Instagram post was about this year's #WorldToiletDay" on November 19, 2023. Sam Altman Sends 'Heart' Emoji to Posts That Say 'OpenAI Is Nothing Without Its People' After Joining Microsoft Advanced AI Research Team.

Bill Gates Exploring Hidden History of Brussels's Sewage System (Watch Video Here):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

