One of the most significant festivals observed in Buddhism, Buddha Purnima is celebrated on Monday this year. Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti and Vesak Day marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. As one celebrates Buddha Purnima 2022 on May 16, wise words of wisdom, quotes, images, wishes and greetings are all over social media. And to mark this wonderful occasion, we bring you a collection of Buddha Purnima 2022 messages in Marathi, Happy Vesak Day greetings, Buddha Purnima images, Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes and SMS.

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)