CA Day is celebrated annually in India to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took to Twitter to extend wishes on the CA Day 2022.

Let's Take a Look:

Greetings to CA Friends, Tweets Amit Shah:

FM Nirmala Sitharaman:

 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on CA Day:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)