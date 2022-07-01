CA Day is celebrated annually in India to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took to Twitter to extend wishes on the CA Day 2022.

Let's Take a Look:

A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy. pic.twitter.com/TDtyxefIYP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Greetings to CA Friends, Tweets Amit Shah:

Greetings to our CA friends on the Chartered Accountants Day. They not only play a crucial role in providing taxation guidance but also helps in preventing corruption and bringing transparency. May the CA fraternity keep contributing towards nation’s growth. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2022

FM Nirmala Sitharaman:

Today on the 74th CA Day, good wishes to the @theicai and all its members for their contribution to the Indian economy. Chartered accountants have ably adopted global standards. They are also seamlessly transitioning towards greater use of technology. Greetings.@MCA21India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 1, 2022

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes on CA Day:

'नए भारत' के साथ ही 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के आर्थिक उन्नयन में चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स साथियों का असाधारण योगदान है। आप सभी की मेधा व परिश्रम से हमारा देश अर्थ जगत में नई ऊंचाइयों को स्पर्श कर रहा है। आप सभी को 'चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट दिवस' की हृदयतल से बधाई और ढेरों शुभकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 1, 2022

