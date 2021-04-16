The nine auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri 2021 started on April 13, and the festival will conclude on April 21. On these nine days, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Today, April 16, is the fourth day of Navratri, and on this day, Devi Kushmanda is worshipped. You can observe the auspicious occasion by attending the live streaming of Vaishno Devi from home and celebrate the fourth day of Navaratri. You can find Navratri 2021 Day 4 Vaishno Devi Aarti Live Streaming to offer prayers to Devi Kushmanda.

If You Missed Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 4 Aarti, Here's the Video:

