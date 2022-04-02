Chaitra Navratri 2022 commenced on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Kalash or Ghata Sthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, politicians across India took to Twitter on Saturday to greet everyone on the festive occasion.

PM Narendra Modi:

सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की बधाई। शक्ति की उपासना का यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi:

आज देश के विभिन्न प्रांतों में, लोग अलग-अलग त्योहार मना रहे हैं - चैत्र नवरात्रि, नवरेह, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, सजीबू चेइराओबा और चेटीचंड। आशा करता हूँ, नया साल सब के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए। सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Extends Greetings on Chaitra Navaratri:

EAM S Jaishankar Tweets:

Warm greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navatri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa. A time of hope and renewal, may these festivals bring health, happiness and prosperity. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tweeted:

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM, Greeted on Chaitra Navratri:

नव संवत्सर तथा नवरात्र स्थापना के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। चैत्र नवरात्र का यह पर्व हमें मातृशक्ति के प्रति श्रद्धाभाव रखने की प्रेरणा देता है। इस शुभ अवसर पर हम सभी महिला शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने, उनकी सुरक्षा करने एवं लिंगभेद को समाप्त करने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/RXeWOnTt5y — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2022

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal:

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #ChaitraNavratri. May the blessings of Maa Durga give all new hope, strength and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/vGS6uqn52W — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 2, 2022

