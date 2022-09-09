Happy Anant Chaturdashi! Celebrate the last day of Ganeshotsav by diving in to the festive fever and bidding special goodbye to Lord Ganesha. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 is being observed on September 9, Friday. On this day, people gather in large numbers to participate in joyous procession that take place before Ganesh Visarjan. Mumbai's Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is known to be one of the famous Ganpati pandals in the city that gets major traction from the youth. If you want to be a part of the cheerful celebration of Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, you've ended up at the right place. Watch live darshan and online telecast of the virtual celebrations that take place on Anant Chaturdashi. Scroll down to witness Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2022 live streaming on Ganesh Visarjan. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2022 Darshan: How To Reach Mumbai’s Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal by Air, Train or Road?

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2022 Live Darshan

