Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, and the celebrations have begun in full swing across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on August 31, Wednesday, when the festivities will commence with Ganpati pandals setting up Lord Ganesha's idol with beautiful decorations. While we talk about the Ganeshotsav, how can one not specify the grand celebrations that occur on the streets of Mumbai during the 10-day festivities? The city dances in the fever of joy to welcome Ganpati Bappa on Vinayaka Chaturthi. Amongst the most famous Ganesha idols in Mumbai, Chinchpoklicha Raja stands as one of the main attractions during Ganeshotsav. Despite being surrounded by the likes of Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani draws thousands of youngsters who get attracted to the grand celebrations that take place in the nook under the Chinchpokli flyover. The festive procession is organised on the streets on the arrival (Aagman) and farewell (Visarjan) of Chintamani Ganpati. With Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 inching closer, devotees are waiting in anticipation to participate in the fun-filled activities that are organised by Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. Get complete details of Chinchpoklicha Raja ahead of the Ganesha festival. From its history to a quick guide on how to reach the Ganpati pandal, know all about the Chinchpokli cha Chintamani below.

History and Significance of Chinchpoklicha Raja

The first Chinchpokli cha Chintamani was placed in 1920 by a group that consisted of 20-25 men. Inspired by the freedom struggle that was followed in India then, some young members initiated the Chinchpokli Utsav Mandal. The second Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Mumbai was established for carrying out social work and healthcare activities. The early versions of the Ganpati idol at Chinchpokli stood about two to three feet high. Since then, the Ganpati pandal has gained immense popularity among devotees who arrive in large numbers to worship Lord Ganesha. The recent Chintamani idol that stands 23 feet high is proof of its popularity and grandeur. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch First Look of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Chintamani has its share of devotees who come from far-off places to pray to Lord Ganpati, who is called Chintamani by the people. As the name suggests, it is believed that worshipping Chinchpokli cha Chintamani takes away all the worries and problems from one's life. Ganesha is known to be the remover of obstacles, and Chintamani radiates the same energy to all its devotees. During Ganeshotsav, several ceremonies are held at the Chintamani Chinchpokli pandal, which include the "Path Puja" (worshipping the back) and "Padya Puja" (worshipping God's legs). The "Chinchpokli cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala" attracts lakhs of devotees who attend the arrival ceremony of Chintamani Ganpati. The procession is carried on the roads with devotees walking with instruments and singing aartis on their way to the pandal. Even the live streaming of the arrival ceremony is conducted to let outstation people get a glimpse of Chinchpoklicha Raja. Get the details by clicking here.

Chinchpokli cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

How to Reach Chinchpokli cha, Raja?

Here is a quick guide to reaching Chinchpokli cha Chintamani by various means of transport. Ganpati DP Images & Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes: Lord Ganesha Profile Pictures and Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers To Update on Social Media This Ganeshotsav!

By Air - If devotees are arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, they can take a taxi or book a cab to Chinchpokli and head towards Ganesh Talkies to reach Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Mandap in Shivadi, Chinchpokli, Mumbai.

By Rail - People travelling by Indian Railways can opt for Mumbai's local train or a taxi. They can catch the local train from Western as well as the Central Lines in Mumbai. The nearest station is Lower Parel and Chinchpokli.

By Road - People coming from far-off places can choose taxis for a simple but busy route. Public buses can be taken to Ganesh Talkies, Shantaram Pujara Chowk or even Jaihind Cinema, as all these bus stations serve as the nearest public transport to Chinchpokli cha Chintamani Mandap.

We hope that you enjoy the festivities of Ganeshotsav with complete joy and delight. May Chintamani Cha Raja bless you with happiness by taking away all your woes. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).