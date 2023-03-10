Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations. One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings. CISF Raising Day 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers To Salute Paramilitary Force on Day Marking the 54th Anniversary of CISF Foundation.

CISF Raising Day 2023: Wishes

On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook. pic.twitter.com/yo7OkdpbuN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

Greetings and warm wishes to all CISF personnel and their families on their Raising Fay. The CISF is known for its professionalism and competence. The force makes tremendous contribution towards securing India’s strategic installations. @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/L2g7Y8aZ9G — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 10, 2023

Warm wishes to the personnel of CISF on their raising day. They have been instrumental in securing India's critical infrastructures and public places. I salute their unwavering commitment to the security of the nation.@CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/zWmN3JC9Pq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2023

Our sincere gratitude to the brave personnel of CISF on #CISFRaisingDay2023. We applaud their selfless service in protecting our National assets & saving lives. CISF is an inseparable part of our security architecture since 53 years & we salute their unflinching dedication. pic.twitter.com/owAje95IBQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 10, 2023

Greetings and best wishes to @CISFHQrs on their Raising Day. CISF is playing a crucial role in the nation's progress by securing vital establishments across the country & providing their valuable services during disasters. We salute their valor, professionalism & dedication. pic.twitter.com/Mx8ETEU4IT — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 10, 2023

Greetings to the @CISFHQrs family on their Raising Day. A force that plays a pivotal role in protecting our infra and key institutes, my salutations to all personnel of #CISF for their dedication and devotion. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/xItQDtUaIr — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 10, 2023

