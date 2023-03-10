Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations. One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings. CISF Raising Day 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers To Salute Paramilitary Force on Day Marking the 54th Anniversary of CISF Foundation.

CISF Raising Day 2023: Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)