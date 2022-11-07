CV Raman held a very important position in the world of physics. He became a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1924 and was knighted by the British monarch in 1929. Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman was then awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1930 in Physics for his path-breaking work in the field of light scattering. He was also conferred with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1954 for his contributions to India and the field of science. He discovered that when light traverses a transparent medium, some of it changes its wavelength and size, and this phenomenon came to be known as 'Raman Scattering' after him. To remember him on his birth anniversary, people share motivational quotes and messages with each other. On CV Raman’s 134th birth anniversary, you can share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, messages, wishes and greetings with all your loved ones. CV Raman Death Anniversary: Twitterati Remembers the Physicist Who Won Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930.

CV Raman Birth Anniversary Images and HD Wallpapers

CV Raman 134th Birth Anniversary Images (File Image)

Image Reads: Treat Me Right and You Will See the Light…Treat Me Wrong and You Will Be Gone! – CV Raman

CV Raman 134th Birth Anniversary Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: I Strongly Believe That Fundamental Science Cannot Be Driven by Instructional, Industrial and Government or Military Pressures. – CV Raman

CV Raman 134th Birth Anniversary Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Am the Master of My Failure… if I Never Fail How Will I Ever Learn? – CV Raman

CV Raman Birth Anniversary (File Image)

Image Reads: You Can’t Always Choose Who Comes Into Your Life but You Can Learn What Lesson They Teach You. Success Can Come to You Through Courageous Devotion to the Task Lying in Front of You. – CV Raman

CV Raman Birth Anniversary Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Ask the Right Questions, and Nature Will Open the Doors to Her Secrets. – CV Raman

