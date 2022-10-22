Dhanteras is the auspicious day when people start performing the rituals of the Diwali festival in India. They pray to Goddess Dhanvantari on this festive day by conducting puja and decorating their houses with rangoli and lights. Also called Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras 2022 falls on October 22, Saturday according to Drik Panchang. However, some states will celebrate Dhanteras on October 23, Sunday. Celebrate the holy day by sending Dhanteras 2022 greetings & Shubh Dhanatrayodashi quotes to your relatives and friends. Forward WhatsApp messages, Facebook wishes, HD images & GIFs to your near and dear ones on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022 Greetings & Shubh Dhanatrayodashi Quotes

Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Season Full of Festivities and Happiness. May You Have a Dhanteras Full of Prayers to the Almighty and Blessings From Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi.

Dhanteras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Maa Laxmi Is Always There To Bless Each and Every Endeavour of Your Life and That She Helps You Write New Success Stories. A Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion Which Marks the Beginning of a New Year Full of Celebrations.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Prosperity and Success. I Hope You Are Blessed With Wealth and Good Health. Wishing You a Blessed Dhanteras With Your Family and Friends.

Greetings for Happy Dhanteras 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Dhanteras Bring Along the Most Precious Wealth for You and Your Family. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 GIFs

Dhanteras 2022 GIF (File Image)

Festival GIF for Dhanatrayodashi 2022

Happy Dhanteras 2022 GIF (File Image)

