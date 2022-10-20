Dhanteras is the auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the first day of the five-day Diwali festival in India. It is also called Dhanatrayodashi, as devotees worship Goddess Dhanvantari for good health and welfare on this traditional day. Dhanteras 2022 falls on October 23, Sunday. It’s the day when people will indulge in bulk purchases of precious metals, including gold, silver and copper. The sale of kitchenware and other electrical appliances also rises on the day of Dhanteras. Special puja is performed to mark the significance of this festive day. People visit their relatives’ homes and greet them with Happy Dhanteras wishes. As you look forward to celebrating the joyous occasion, share Shubh Dhantrayodashi Facebook messages, HD images, quotes and SMS with your loved ones. Download Happy Dhanteras 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free online.

Dhanatrayodashi falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this festive day, people worship Goddess Dhanavantri, the Goddess of Ayurveda, as it is believed that she inculcated the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of humans. Therefore, the day is also marked as National Ayurveda Day. Devotees also worship Maa Lakshmi, who arrives at their abode during Deepavali. Diyas are lit, rangolis are made, and prayer meetings are arranged on Dhanteras. Celebrate this year’s Dhanatrayodashi by sending Happy Dhanteras 2022 wishes and Shubh Dhanteras greetings to your near and dear ones. Forward Dhanteras 2022 quotes WhatsApp messages, and festive greetings and SMS to your relatives and friends. Dhanteras 2022 Things NOT To Buy: From Fake Gold to Sharp Objects, Items You Must Avoid Purchasing on the First Day of Diwali Festival.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You a Season Full of Festivities and Happiness. May You Have a Dhanteras Full of Prayers to the Almighty and Blessings From Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi.

Dhanteras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Kuber Always Be There To Bless You With Prosperity and Success in Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022 Messages (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Dhanteras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: I Wish That Maa Laxmi Is Always There To Bless Each and Every Endeavour of Your Life and That She Helps You Write New Success Stories. A Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

Dhanteras 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May All Your Opportunities Transform Into the Best of Opportunities for You To Grow and Prosper. Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for Dhanteras 2022?

If you're looking forward to sending WhatsApp Stickers on Dhanteras 2022, download by clicking here.

Diwali 2022 Calendar for the Festive Season: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

We wish you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras! May the goddesses bless you with peace, well-being and prosperity!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).