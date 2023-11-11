The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy across the country. Amid the Diwali festival celebration, an artist named Shikha Sharma from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on Saturday, November 11, made a 14,000 square feet rangoli. A video of her giant rangoli has also gone viral on social media. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shikha Sharma said. "We have tried depicting several things in this rangoli. The development and infrastructure of Indore City have been depicted. In this rangoli, we have depicted lord Hanuman and portraits of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya." The festival of Deepawali will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15, starting with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Grand Diwali Celebration in Holy City Sets New Guinness World Record With Over 22 Lakh Diyas Lit Up in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Video).

Artist Makes Giant Rangoli in Indore

#WATCH | Artist Shikha Sharma says, "We have tried depicting several things in this rangoli. The development and infrastructure of Indore city have been depicted...In this rangoli, we have depicted lord Hanuman and portraits of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kailash… https://t.co/LILjIaShD4 pic.twitter.com/2K8l7wzULt — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)